Orser Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

