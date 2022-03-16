Orser Capital Management LLC Invests $323,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $391.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

