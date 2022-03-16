Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 581,988 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after buying an additional 246,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,020,000.

VIS stock opened at $188.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $176.31 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.17.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

