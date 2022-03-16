OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13,250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27,775.00.
OTP Bank Nyrt stock opened at 38.65 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt has a one year low of 28.00 and a one year high of 59.14.
OTP Bank Nyrt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPBF)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.