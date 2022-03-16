OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13,250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27,775.00.

OTP Bank Nyrt stock opened at 38.65 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt has a one year low of 28.00 and a one year high of 59.14.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services in Hungary and internationally. The company's retail banking services include retail current account packages and foreign currency accounts; bankcards; securities accounts, long term investment accounts, retirement savings accounts, wealth planning services, and private banking services; and telephone, mobile phone, or Internet banking services.

