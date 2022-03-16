Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. CIBC lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.96.
Ovintiv stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
