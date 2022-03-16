Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. CIBC lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.96.

Ovintiv stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

