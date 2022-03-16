Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $13,318,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after purchasing an additional 514,902 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

