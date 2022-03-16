Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.10) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s current price.

ONT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.61) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.75) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.53) on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.50 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.57).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

