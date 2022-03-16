Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Shares of MU traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 782,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,035. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

