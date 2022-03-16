Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $165,816,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 148,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,028 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 339,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.