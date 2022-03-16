Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

