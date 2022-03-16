Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.13 million, a PE ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

