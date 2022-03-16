Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

TSE:PSI traded up C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$13.29. 135,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,016. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.70. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

