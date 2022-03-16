Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Down 1.8%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74. 5,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 716,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.36) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.14) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 273,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 294,890 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

