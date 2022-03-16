Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,841 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 4.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Pembina Pipeline worth $101,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 32,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

