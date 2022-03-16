Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $2,351,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

