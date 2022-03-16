Pendal Group Ltd Has $317,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

