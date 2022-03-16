Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,627 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $447.82 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $301.30 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

