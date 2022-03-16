Peter Gordon Stothart Acquires 22,057 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IMG traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.03. 1,514,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94.

IMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

