PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:ISD opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

