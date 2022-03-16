Phil Aspin Acquires 17 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.85) per share, for a total transaction of £181.05 ($235.44).

LON UU opened at GBX 1,083.50 ($14.09) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 876.40 ($11.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,059.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,100 ($14.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

