Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAB. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Photronics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

