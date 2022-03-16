PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.98

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 3249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

