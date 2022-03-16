Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.69. 111,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.45. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

