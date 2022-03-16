Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 154,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,935. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

