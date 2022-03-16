Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $259,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 36,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,401. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

