Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Planet 13 stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 1,049,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,487. Planet 13 has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

