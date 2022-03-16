Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Planet 13 stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 1,049,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,487. Planet 13 has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.
Planet 13 Company Profile (Get Rating)
