PLBY Group (PLBY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/5/2022 – PLBY Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

3/2/2022 – PLBY Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/2/2022 – PLBY Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $49.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – PLBY Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – PLBY Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLBY opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

