Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

Several research firms have commented on PLYM. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 133,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 73,152 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

