PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 736,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,464. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.49. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

