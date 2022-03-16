Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PSTVY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

