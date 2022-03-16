Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PSTVY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.06.
About Postal Savings Bank of China (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Savings Bank of China (PSTVY)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.