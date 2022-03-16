Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.38.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
