Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

