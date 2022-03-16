Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $381.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

