Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVA. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,115 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

