Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $598,059.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

