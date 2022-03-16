Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,077,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 110,821 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,056,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PROF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,996. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

