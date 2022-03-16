Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of MLNK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 294,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55.
About Project Angel Parent (Get Rating)
MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.
