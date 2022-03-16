ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 10%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.82 and last traded at $143.50. Approximately 17,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,015,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

