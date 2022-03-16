ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.64

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $44.07. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 540,542 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

