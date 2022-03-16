ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.64

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $44.07. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 540,542 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.