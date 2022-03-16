Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.67

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1906652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec lowered Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosus from €128.00 ($140.66) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

