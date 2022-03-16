Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

TARA stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,797 shares of company stock worth $496,476. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

