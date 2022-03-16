Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,780,185 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.01. The stock has a market cap of £26.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

Get Providence Resources alerts:

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its project under appraisal/development include Barryroe, a North Celtic Sea basic project (SEL 1/11) with 80% working interest. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.