Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,780,185 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.01. The stock has a market cap of £26.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.
Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)
