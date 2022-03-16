PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $146.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.93 million and the highest is $151.00 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $710.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.12 million to $741.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $878.80 million, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 448,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

