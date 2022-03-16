PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.33

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 5308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,529 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

