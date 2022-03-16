PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.33

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 5308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
