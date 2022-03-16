PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Lessened by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

