PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading 3.7% Higher

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.42. 3,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureBase (PUBC)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.