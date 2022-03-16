PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading 3.7% Higher

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.42. 3,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

