Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VERX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

VERX opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,318.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vertex by 469.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

