Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.88 EPS.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 79.77%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,416,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.