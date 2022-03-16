Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Lowered by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

TVTX stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,615,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

