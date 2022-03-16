Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €14.60 ($16.04) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €36.00 ($39.56).
OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.