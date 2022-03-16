Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €14.60 ($16.04) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €36.00 ($39.56).

OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

