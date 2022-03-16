Ralph Bartel Sells 58,787 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00.

TZOO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 million, a P/E ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

